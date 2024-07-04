Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 02:37 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 09:40 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:49 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:12 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected from any direction for the remainder of the week. A series of small, medium period south southeast swells will keep south-facing shores from going completely flat through the weekend. A very small, medium period northeast swell is scheduled to arrive over the weekend along with a small, medium period northwest swell that should provide small surf for north facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.