Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2024

July 4, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 02:37 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 09:40 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:49 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected from any direction for the remainder of the week. A series of small, medium period south southeast swells will keep south-facing shores from going completely flat through the weekend. A very small, medium period northeast swell is scheduled to arrive over the weekend along with a small, medium period northwest swell that should provide small surf for north facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
