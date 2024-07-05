Maui Surf Forecast for July 06, 2024

Maui Surf

Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 03:12 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 10:09 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:37 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:05 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:46 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain small along all shores through the forecast period. A mix of small, short period south southeast swell and small, medium period south swell will keep small surf along south facing shores through tonight. Over the weekend, a short to medium period southeast swell will become more dominate keeping some small surf for the better exposed areas. Through much of next week small, long period south southwest swells will keep south facing shores from going flat. 


Overlapping small, medium period northeast and northwest swells are expected to arrive Saturday that could provide a small bump for northern exposures through the weekend. Otherwise, near normal summertime flat conditions are expected for north facing shores through the rest of the forecast period. Even though the tradewind swell will be on a slight decline through the weekend, the northeast swell could keep small surf along exposed east facing shores. Typical, choppy east facing shore surf will gradually build next week as trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
