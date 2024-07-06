Maui News

Maui Fire Department responds to seven fire-related calls over Fourth of July holiday

July 6, 2024, 8:03 AM HST
Maui Fire Department. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Fire Department responded to seven fire-related calls in the period between 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5.

Two of the fire calls in Kīhei were unable to be located by either MFD or MPD personnel. One brush fire was in the area of the Lahaina Bypass and contained at approximately a half acre. Another brush fire on Molokaʻi was contained at approximately 20’x 20’ in size.

There were two rubbish bin fires, one in Kahului and one on Lānaʻi. These did no damage beyond the damage to the rubbish bins themselves.

There was also a vehicle fire in Haʻikū that only damaged the vehicle involved.

No fireworks related injuries were reported.

