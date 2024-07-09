Hawai‘i Tourism Authority provides 32 culinary scholarships to support kama‘āina workforce development

PC: HTA

The Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP) at Kapi‘olani Community College and Culinary Institute of America (CIA) have launched a joint workforce and professional development program set to begin this fall on O‘ahu.

Designed to elevate the skills of both professional chefs and those aspiring to join the food service and hospitality workforce in Hawai‘i, the program offers five-day culinary intensives that highlight the use of Hawai‘i-sourced ingredients in global cuisines, plant-forward cooking, and contemporary culinary techniques, beginning with ʻĀina-Based Mediterranean Cooking and Pacific Rim Plant Forward Cooking this fall. Taught by distinguished CIA instructors, participants will receive a certificate of completion from both CIA and CIP, complete with continuing education hours and a digital badge.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) supports this collaboration and partnership as part of its emphasis on strengthening workforce development and kama‘āina leadership within Hawai‘i’s diverse visitor industry. HTA is providing $48,000 in scholarships to support the professional development of 32 Hawai‘i chefs through this specialized career pathway program.

Certification through this program and from these two renowned entities will bring recognition and elevate the skills of Hawai‘i’s kama‘āina chefs, while developing leadership and innovation in Hawai‘i’s vibrant culinary scene. It also spotlights the islands’ agriculture industry and sustainable food systems, altogether enriching the visitor experience and boosting Hawai‘i’s competitive advantage against other destinations, according to a program announcement.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, demonstrate at least three years of culinary experience in the kitchen of a hotel, resort or restaurant, and be a Hawai‘i resident. Applications are open now through Aug. 1, 2024 at culinaryinstitute.hawaii.edu.