Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 15, 2024

September 14, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:30 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:11 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:11 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 01:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Choppy surf along east facing shores will hold through the first half of next week due to persistent trades locally and upstream. A small, long-period south-southwest swell will peak today, generating small surf through Sunday before declining Monday. Background southeast and south swells will then keep tiny surf along south facing shores through much of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through much of next week. Models show a gale low developing and tracking along the Aleutian Islands early next week that may send a small northwest swell into the local waters toward the end of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




