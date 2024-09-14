Office of Economic Development accepting new grant applications

Maui County OED Grant Handbook. PC: County of Maui

The Office of Economic Development (OED) will accept new grant applications for programs, projects and events that promote and nurture economic development in Maui County.

Approximately $868,000 in funding is available. The application process opens Sept. 16 and runs until Nov. 1, 2024.

The County is seeking proposals that are consistent with community needs and priorities, while supporting local businesses and nonprofits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Funding is available for initiatives in:

Cultural and Arts Programs ($48,000): cultural and art events, workshops, festivals and other opportunities in Maui County.

Small Business Promotion ($30,000): promotion of Maui’s small towns and businesses and support of small business events, trade shows, workshops and other economic development activities that support small businesses county-wide.

Business Technology ($555,000): new technology-based economic development for Maui County.

Workforce Development ($180,000): encompasses locally and nationally recognized education-to-workforce initiatives.

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi youth and student travel ($35,000)

Hāna youth and student travel ($20,000)

Applicants may be for-profit or nonprofit organizations and must be in good standing with state and federal governments. Fiscal Year 2025 grant handbooks are available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ghySBRNVYyYhSIFA_Rv5M_wr6xMJ3IKA/view.

For more information, contact the OED staff at grants.oed@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.