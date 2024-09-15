20th annual Lahaina Town Cleanup on Sept. 28

Past Lahaina Town Cleanup event. VC: Island Eye Productions

The Lahaina Town Cleanup returns for its 20th year on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cleanup is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to join in a global effort to remove litter and debris from the coast.

This year it operates in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup and Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign.

To join the cleanup day, report to Lahaina Cannery roadside, mauka facing into the Starbucks entrance. Clean ups will take place from Olowalu to Nāpili, from the beach to the highway and up Lahainaluna Road. Admittance will not be within the Lahaina Impact Zone; in years prior it helped clean up over seven square miles of Lahaina Town.

FILE photo: past Lahaina Town Cleanup events. Courtesy photo

The event is part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), a global volunteer initiative that has brought more than 17 million volunteers together to collect over 350 million pounds of trash since it began in 1986. The 2024 ICC has adopted hashtag #SeaTheChange.

Event organizers ask volunteers to bring a reusable water bottle, gloves, reef safe sunscreen and aloha.