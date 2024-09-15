Maui Cancer Resources hosts Integrative Oncology Workshop, Sept. 21

Maui Cancer Resources is offering a free Integrative Oncology Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Maui Cancer Resources hosts an Integrative Oncology Workshop from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church by the Sea in Kīhei.

The workshop is free to all cancer patients and caregivers, and includes lunch.

Expert presentations include:

Physical therapy to thrive, not just survive.

Connecting mind, body and breathing to relax.

Balanced mind set to move forward.

Cancer assistance funding.

3D realism areola tattooing.

Reiki for energy healing.

Cancer healing kitchen.

After lunch guests will have time to meet and learn more from speakers. Space is limited and interested participants are encouraged to sign up at cassie@mauicancerresources.org by Sept. 18, 2024.