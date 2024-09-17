Kīlauea volcano is continues eruption near Makaopuhi Crater in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park

This photograph of Kīlauea’s ongoing middle East Rift Zone eruption was captured during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter overflight during the morning of September 17, 2024. Geologists observed fountaining eruptive fissures and active lava flows on the floor of Nāpau Crater, just downrift (northeast) of the September 15 eruptive fissure. This south-facing view shows the current activity from the north side of Nāpau Crater. USGS photo by A. Ellis.

Kīlauea volcano is erupting near Makaopuhi Crater in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Eruptive activity increased this morning between 4 and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say there is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure. The Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remains at WATCH/ORANGE.

Current eruptive activity began with a small eruption that occurred on Sunday evening, on a remote section of the middle East Rift Zone, just west of Nāpau Crater. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the lower East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Temporary closures have been implemented as a result of this elevated activity.

A reference map of the middle East Rift Zone, with past lava flow extents is available here:

This reference map depicts the features on Kīlauea’s middle East Rift Zone, much of which is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Pit craters and lava flows are evidence of a long history of magma moving along this rift zone pathway. Numerous eruptions took place in this region during the 1960s–1970s. Most eruptions in this area during that timeframe lasted less than one day to about two weeks, though there were long-lived eruptions at Maunaulu (1969–1971 and 1972–1974) and Puʻuʻōʻō (1983–2018). The most recent eruption in this area took place over 35 years at and near the Puʻuʻōʻō vent (shown in orange on the map).

Puʻu ʻŌʻō West Flank [PWcam]. PC: USGS.