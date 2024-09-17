Kīlauea volcano is continues eruption near Makaopuhi Crater in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park

Kīlauea volcano is erupting near Makaopuhi Crater in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Eruptive activity increased this morning between 4 and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say there is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure. The Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remains at WATCH/ORANGE.
Current eruptive activity began with a small eruption that occurred on Sunday evening, on a remote section of the middle East Rift Zone, just west of Nāpau Crater. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the lower East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
Temporary closures have been implemented as a result of this elevated activity.
