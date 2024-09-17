One-day mass permitting events for summer 2025 continue in West, South Maui

Kīhei Community Center photo by Wendy Osher

The County Department of Parks and Recreation will continue one-day mass permitting events for summer 2025 private-party community center permits in West Maui and South Maui districts, county officials announced.

The department says it is anticipating high demand, and residents are encouraged to plan for daylong wait times and possible exposure to the elements while standing in line.

General-use activities being permitted are private parties, such as graduations, weddings, retirements and birthdays, for dates occurring May 1, 2025, through Aug. 31, 2025. Central Maui’s mass permitting last week generated approximately 70 permits.

West Maui’s one-day mass permitting event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the West Maui Permits Office at the Lahaina Civic Center on Honoapiʻilani Highway for Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. Reservations will be limited to a single-day per permit, per party only in an effort to accommodate all applicants.

South Maui’s one-day mass permitting event will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the South Maui Permits Office in the Kīhei Community Center Complex on Līpoa Avenue in Kīhei for Kīhei Community Center Main Hall; Kenolio Recreation Center Main Hall; Kalama Park Extension Pavilion; Old Kalama Pavilion; and Old Kalama Bandstand.

To make a reservation, applicants must bring a valid government-issued photo ID. One transaction per person will be accommodated. Payments must be made by cash or personal check from the applicant only. Exact change is encouraged for cash payments. Reservations will be accepted only for the community center locations within the corresponding district.

For dates outside May 1 to Aug. 31, 2025, an announcement will be made when permit offices reopen for regular, walk-up permit services. Once offices reopen, applicants may seek summer 2025 dates, but they may be filled.

In recent months, permit office operations in Central, West and South Maui districts have been impacted by staff shortages and/or building safety issues, which caused the department to temporarily pivot to the one-day mass permitting events for summer 2025.

For more information, or current facility pricing, call the Department of Parks and Recreation Permits Office at 808-270-7389.