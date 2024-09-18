Maui County seeks seasonal employees for PALS winter 2024 program 

PALs. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation PALS Program is seeking seasonal employees for its winter 2024 session.

Recruitment is open now. Employees will be hired to work daily, eight-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding County holidays, from Dec. 20, 2024, to Jan. 3, 2025.

The mission of PALS is to provide a safe, nurturing and quality recreation program for Maui County children ages 5 to 12.

For those interested in PALS Program winter 2024 seasonal employment, visit the County of Maui job page at http://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui.

For PALS information, call the Parks Department PALS office at 808-270-7404.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.