Meeting for Kula homeowners impacted by wildfires to be held Sept. 24

September 18, 2024, 5:30 PM HST
Kula wildfire (Aug. 11, 2023). DLNR Hawaiʻi.

The County of Maui Office of Recovery and the Office of Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura will be hosting a meeting for Kula homeowners impacted by the August 2023 wildfires on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Officials will discuss topics related to rebuilding in the area, with representatives from the following agencies presenting information and/or available to answer questions from homeowners:

  • State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health.
  • County Department of Management.
  • Maui County Office of Recovery.
  • Maui County Department of Public Works.
  • US Small Business Administration.
  • Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
  • Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group.

For questions, email Karla Peters at karla.peters@co.maui.hi.us.

