Meeting for Kula homeowners impacted by wildfires to be held Sept. 24

Kula wildfire (Aug. 11, 2023). DLNR Hawaiʻi.

The County of Maui Office of Recovery and the Office of Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura will be hosting a meeting for Kula homeowners impacted by the August 2023 wildfires on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Officials will discuss topics related to rebuilding in the area, with representatives from the following agencies presenting information and/or available to answer questions from homeowners:

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

County Department of Management.

Maui County Office of Recovery.

Maui County Department of Public Works.

US Small Business Administration.

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group.

For questions, email Karla Peters at karla.peters@co.maui.hi.us.