24th Annual Noble Chef Gala at Fairmont Kea Lani, Oct. 11

Noble Chef. File PC: Trevor Clark of CLARKBOURNE Creative via Fairmont Kea Lani

The University of Hawai‘i Maui College Culinary Arts Program and Fairmont Kea Lani present the 24th annual Noble Chef Gala on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The largest annual fundraiser showcasing and supporting the Maui College Culinary Arts Program at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, the gala returns to Fairmont Kea Lani for an evening celebrating the college’s past, present and future.

Featuring culinary students alongside 10 locally-loved Maui chefs, all graduates of UHMC’s Culinary Arts Program, the gala will offer a reception-style array of sweet and savory chef stations, each offering two unique dishes paired with libations and live music by Nuff Sedd.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Fairmont Kea Lani and many talented local chefs to raise funds for our culinary program. This collaboration brings industry professionals together to support a cause we are passionate about,” said Peter Pak, Chef Instructor at The University of Hawai‘i Maui College Culinary Arts Program. “We are not only creating a memorable evening but also investing in the future of aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals. We look forward to celebrating and making an impact in our community.”

This year’s theme, “Past, Present & Future” will be emceed by Kyle Kawakami of Maui Fresh Streatery (UHMC class of 2001) and will honor culinarians spanning multiple decades, taking attendees on a culinary journey through the past 25+ years and into the future – as two students will be named recipients of the esteemed Tylun Pang Scholarship. Keeping with the theme, attendees are encouraged to wear vintage, modern, or futuristic aloha attire.

The 24th annual Noble Chef Gala will feature 25 culinary students alongside the following graduates:

Aris Aurelio, Kō Restaurant – Class of 1997

Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof & Tiffany’s – Class of 2001

Taylor Ponte, Kamado Events – Class of 2004

Brandon Mendija-Neizman, Humble Market Kitchen – Class of 2010

Jonathan Pasion, Fairmont Kea Lani – Class of 2010

Terry Manegdeg, Andaz Wailea Maui – Class of 2010

Travis Morrin, Fork & Salad, Three’s Bar & Grill –Class of 2010

Mark Mattos, Mākena Beach Club & Resort – Class of 2011

Amber Ching & Bernadette Bautista, Fairmont Kea Lani – Class of 2016

Jules Rodriguez, Fairmont Kea Lani & 2020 Tylun Pang Scholarship Recipient – Class of 2020

The Noble Chef Gala is The University of Hawai‘i Maui College Culinary Arts Program’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds directly supporting culinary education, student career advancement, and community service. Proceeds are allocated toward student scholarships, student field experiences and internships, student culinary competitions, program enrichment and enhancement, and professional development for culinary faculty.

The 24th annual Noble Chef Gala will take place on Friday, Oct. 11 from 6-10 p.m. on Fairmont Kea Lani’s Polo Lawn, fronting Polo Beach. Tickets are $249 and available via OpenTable. To inquire about sponsorship benefits or to purchase a VIP table (limited availability), contact Tara.Colburn-Frasquillo@Fairmont.com.