Gas Watch: Maui’s average fuel price 7 cents more per gallon than statewide average

Maui motorists are paying about seven cents more, on average, for an unleaded gallon of gas, compared with the “pain at the pump” for drivers statewide, according to AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. The average price in Kahului was $4.69 as of this morning, and it was $4.62 statewide.

The gas price benchmark set in Central Maui is one cent lower than last week, two cents higher than last month, and 13 cents lower than a year ago, Gas Watch reported.

“As fall road trip season approaches, travelers are benefiting from significantly lower gas prices compared to last year,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “Since late July, fuel costs have steadily declined due to a relatively calm Atlantic hurricane season and because many gas stations are transitioning to winter-blend gasoline, which is less expensive to produce. This combination offers relief to those hitting the road this autumn.”

Island gas prices moved down from last week and a 4% lower compared to one year ago, according to Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawai’i is $4.62, which is two cents lower than last week. The average national price is $3.22, which is two cents lower than last Thursday.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.48 which is two cents lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 22 cents lower than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $4.81, which is three cents lower than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 13 cents lower than on this date a year ago. Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.26, which is one cent lower than last week, the same as last month, and five cents lower than a year ago.

A Gas Watch chart shows national and statewide average gas prices.