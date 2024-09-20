Talk story with the Lahaina Community Land Trust, Sept. 29

PC: Lahaina Community Land Trust

The Lahaina Community Land Trust will be on hand at an upcoming community workshop hosted by the Maui Construction Industry Coalition. The workshop takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Lahainaluna Intermediate School cafeteria.

Residents are invited to learn more about how the land trust is working to help homeowners rebuild and secure land into community ownership. The land trust’s team will talk story with community members who want to learn more about options including:

LCLT’s insurance gap program to help Lahaina homeowners fill the financial gap between insurance payouts and the actual costs of construction

How LCLT works to protect lands in Lahaina for the local community

Future homeownership opportunities

How LCLT can work with homeowners facing the difficult decision to sell their land.

The Lahaina Community Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed in the aftermath of the August 2023 wildfire to keep Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands, for generations to come.

“We are so excited to talk story with the community about what a Community Land Trust is and how it can be a powerful tool for protecting housing and livability in Lahaina for generations to come,” said Carolyn Auweloa, LCLT’s COO.

The workshop is free and pūpū will be provided. Although it’s not required, LCLT is asking community members to RSVP to anastasia@lahainacommunitylandtrust.org by Friday, Sept. 27 in advance of the event to ensure there’s enough food and refreshments for everyone.

Anyone with questions about the workshop can reach out to the Maui Construction Industry Coalition at mcicmaui@gmail.com, or info@lahainacommunitylandtrust.org.

