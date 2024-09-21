The Rotary Club of Kahului welcomes commercial realtor, Brian Rose to its weekly meeting on Monday, Sept. 24, 2024, from 12 to 1 p.m. He will speak on the current state and future of commercial real estate on Maui. The public is invited to the meeting, which is held at the Pono Center, located at 62 N. Market Street on the third floor in Wailuku.

Rose has been a commercial real estate agent for about five years representing over 1.5 million square feet of commercial space. He is with Kōkua Realty, one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the state.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self.”

The Rotary Club of Kahului meets every Monday (except for holidays) from 12 to 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.kahuluirotary.com.

