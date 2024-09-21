Maui Surf Forecast for September 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 03:39 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 10:27 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:52 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.4 feet 12:02 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain just below seasonal average over the next couple of days as an inconsistent southwest swell moves through. A reinforcing southwest swell is expected late Monday into Wednesday. North shore surf will remain tiny through Monday. A northwest swell will arrive on Tuesday and push surf along north and west facing shores well above seasonal average, though below High Surf Advisory levels, Tuesday night and Wednesday. This swell will decline on Thursday and fade Friday. With trade winds on a decline, east shore surf will be well below seasonal average during the next few days. An increase in trade winds will produce larger east shore surf near seasonal average by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.