Maui Surf Forecast for September 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 03:31 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 10:59 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:19 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain tiny through Monday. A moderate, long-period NW swell will arrive on Tuesday and push surf heights along north and west facing shores well above the seasonal average Tuesday night and Wednesday but will fall short of the High Surf Advisory threshold.

Surf along south facing shores will remain just below seasonal average levels as a SW swell advances through area waters. A reinforcing SW swell is expected late Monday into midweek. East shore surf remains small in response to declining trades with an upward trend anticipated beginning Monday night as trades restrengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.