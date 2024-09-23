Lahaina Town Cleanup marks 20 years of community action for a cleaner coast

A past year’s Lahaina Town Cleanup. VC: Island Eye Productions (screengrab)

For two decades, thousands of dedicated volunteers—students, parents, divers, and community members—have united to clean and protect over seven square miles of Lahaina Town, from the beach to the highway. This effort has previously covered two boat harbors, seven surf spots, and numerous parks, all in the name of preserving Maui’s stunning coastline.

The 20th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup, held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup and Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, offers both residents and visitors the chance to join a global movement to remove litter and debris from coastal environments.

“We are incredibly grateful to Lahaina Cannery for hosting this year’s event,” said Tambara Garrick, LahainaTown Action Committee event organizer. “With the generous support of Waste Pro Hawaiʻi, we will have a dumpster available for volunteers to return the rubbish they collect. This event is open to everyone, so come out, enjoy music from DJ Ron, and partake in refreshments provided by Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s and Tropic Water.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers will receive the official Lahaina Town Cleanup t-shirt, courtesy of Paradise Lahaina, while supplies last. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, gloves, reef-safe sunscreen, and aloha spirit. Cleanup supplies will be provided by Mālama Maui Nui.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Time: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration: Lahaina Cannery (mauka side, near the Starbucks entrance)

Cleanup Area: From Olowalu to Nāpili, covering beach areas, Lahainaluna Road, and sections of the highway with no admittance to closed fire-impacted zones.

This annual cleanup is part of International Coastal Cleanup Month, engaging hundreds of thousands of volunteers worldwide to take action for the ocean and the creatures who depend on it. Over the past 30+ years, approximately 17 million participants across 150 countries have removed around 350 million pounds of debris from our shores. By joining the 20th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup, volunteers can make a real impact, right here in Maui, organizers said.

As Lahaina continues its recovery and rebuilding efforts following the devastating wildfires of Aug. 8, this year’s cleanup will proceed with a focus on safety. “We invite you to participate in a cleanup at a safe and accessible area near you—whether that’s here on Maui or elsewhere in the world,” said Sne Patel, LahainaTown Action Committee President. “Many groups from local schools, businesses and organizations have already pledged their support. Volunteers can collect their supplies and t-shirts at Lahaina Cannery before heading out to an open area of their choice.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers are encouraged to use the Clean Swell App to track debris collection during the cleanup. The collected data will be added to the International Coastal Cleanup’s Marine Debris Database, which informs future policy and cleanup efforts.

For more information, visit visitlahaina.com/lahainatowncleanup.