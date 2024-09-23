Bingo Blast to be featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Lahaina Civic Center

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Bingo Blast will be featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be provided.

Participants ages 60 and older are invited to spend the morning at the clubhouse with friends and neighbors.

To register, call 808-270-7308, option 3. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit https://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.