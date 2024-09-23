Maui Arts & Entertainment
Bingo Blast to be featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Lahaina Civic Center
A
A
A
Bingo Blast will be featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be provided.
Participants ages 60 and older are invited to spend the morning at the clubhouse with friends and neighbors.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
To register, call 808-270-7308, option 3. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit https://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.
Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments