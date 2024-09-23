Diane Yogi named Deputy Director of County Department of Transportation

Diane Yogi County of Maui/Mia Aʻi photo.

Diane Yogi, who has worked for the County of Maui Department of Transportation since its creation in 2003, has been appointed the departmentʻs deputy director. Her start date was Sept. 3.

“With her knowledge, skills and experience, Diane will continue serving the County well in her new role in this growing department,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “During her more than two decades of service in the Department of Transportation, she has demonstrated a willingness to take on challenges and successfully handle a multitude of responsibilities.”

Before her appointment as deputy director, Yogi was responsible for developing, coordinating and overseeing department contracts and grants as Transportation Grants Administrative Officer since 2014. She was the private secretary for the department from 2003 to 2014.

In 2012, she was honored as County Departmental Employee of the Year.

Yogi previously worked as a human resources specialist/office manager for Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and as benefits assistant and benefits secretary for Maui Land & Pineapple Co.

She earned a degree in accounting at Cannonʻs Business College in Honolulu.

She replaces Kauanoe Batangan, who was selected in August to be Executive Director of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization.