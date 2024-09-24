Expeditions announces ticket price increase for ferry service between Maui and Lānaʻi

Expeditions. File PC: Marlo Antes.

The Public Utilities Commission granted Expeditions the right to increase its passenger fares in all rate categories earlier this month. In a filed order, the Commission recognized several impacts to operations in granting Expeditions’ request for the rate increase including: the Maui wildfires, Expeditions’ losses and change in operations to Māʻalaea Harbor, a reduction in tourism, a loss of alternative forms of income, issues with the financial viability of the ferry services, and the lingering impacts of the COVID epidemic. It also noted that Expeditions has not increased its fares in over 16 years, despite dramatically increased costs of operation.

The new passenger rates range from a 50% increase for children and resident seniors (from $10 to $15), to adult fares that range between $40 and $66. Modest changes were also made to baggage fees.

When asked about the changes, President Bill Caldwell said, “We have tried to make every operational change possible to keep rates as low as possible for as long as possible, but we cannot fight inflationary increases of over 40% between 2008 and 2023, rising fuel costs, rising vessel repair costs, rising costs of employment, and now, the impact of the Maui wildfires. We too were devastated by the fires. But we were and remain focused on providing an essential service to the Lānaʻi and Maui communities.”

On May 12, 2023, Expeditions filed an Application for General Rate Increase under Docket No. 2023-0204. Public hearings set for August of 2023 were canceled due to the Aug. 8, 2023 Maui wildfires. In early August of 2024, Expeditions filed an Amended Application for a General Rate Increase utilizing information from its changed structure operating out of Māʻalaea. The filings are available to the public on the State of Hawaiʻi’s Public Utilities Commission website.

The Commission has reserved its right to initiate an investigation into the rates based on the expiration of the state of emergency related to the Maui wildfires, or before the end of March 2028.

The current ferry schedule is:

Monday | 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea – 8:30 a.m. Mānele / 11 a.m. Māʻalaea – 1 p.m. Mānele / 3:30 p.m. Māʻalaea – 5:30 p.m. Mānele

Tuesday | 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea – 8:30 a.m. Mānele / 11 a.m. Māʻalaea – 1 p.m. Mānele / 3:30 p.m. Māʻalaea – 5:30 p.m. Mānele

Wednesday | 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea – 8:30 a.m. Mānele / 11 a.m. Māʻalaea – 1 p.m. Mānele / 3:30 p.m. Māʻalaea – 5:30 p.m. Mānele

Thursday | 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea – 8:30 a.m. Mānele / 11 a.m. Māʻalaea – 1 p.m. Mānele / 3:30 p.m. Māʻalaea – 5:30 p.m. Mānele

Friday | 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea – 8:30 a.m. Mānele / 11 a.m. Māʻalaea – 1 p.m. Mānele /3:30 p.m. Māʻalaea – 5:30 p.m. Mānele

Saturday | 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea – 8:30 a.m. Mānele / 11 a.m. Māʻalaea – 1 p.m. Mānele / 3:30 p.m. Māʻalaea – 5:30 p.m. Mānele

Sunday | 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea – 8:30 a.m. Mānele / 11 a.m. Māʻalaea – 1 p.m. Mānele / 3:30 p.m. Māʻalaea – 5:30 p.m. Mānele

Booklets purchased on or prior to Sept. 23, 2024 will be honored at their purchase price.

For more information concerning the rate increase or schedule sailings, call: