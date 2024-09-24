Progress made as firefighters battle large brushfire near Molokaʻi Airport

Maui Fire Department. PC: Wendy Osher

Update: 2:30 p.m.; 2:03 p.m., Sept. 24, 2024

Maui Fire Department crews have made progress with a large brush fire on Molokaʻi that has burned an estimated 100 acres since it was first reported at around 10:30 a.m. Officials say the brush fire poses no active threats at this time. All roads have reopened including the Maunaloa Highway and Puʻupeʻelua Ave. Precautionary evacuations were conducted earlier today, but there are no current mandatory evacuations in place. The public is advised to stay vigilant as fire conditions are subject to change. The fire impacted one structure and one vehicle according to earlier reports.

Update: 12:22 p.m., Sept. 24, 2024

Door-to-door, voluntary evacuations by Maui Police Department were under way midday today for Molokaʻi homes in the vicinity of a brush fire of approximately 100 acres near the Molokaʻi Airport. Evacuations are being conducted as a precautionary measure, according to Maui Fire Department officials.

Portions of roads near the airport were closed and are subject to change depending on conditions, officials said. One structure and one vehicle were consumed in the fire, according to MFD. No injuries have been reported.

MFD Engine 4, Engine 9, Engine 12, Tanker 4, Mini 9, Relief Tanker 4, Relief Tanker 9, Relief Tanker 12, Air 1, Air 2, MFD battalion chief, County Public Works and state Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting are responding to the brush fire.

The Molokaʻi brush fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. today, Sept. 24, 2024. Maui Emergency Management Agency was partially activated as of 10:57 a.m. MEMA sent an informational message about the brush fire at 11:21 a.m.

Previous post: 11:27 a.m., Sept. 24, 2024

Maui firefighters are battling a large brushfire near the Molokaʻi Airport. Maui police are evacuating homes in the area, according to an update from the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

The fire is near Molokaʻi Airport around Naiwa Street. The incident was reported to 911 dispatch at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say winds are blowing from the east at approximately 16 miles per hour. The airport road is closed at this time.

As a precaution, the public is advised to avoid the area to allow fire personnel to work safely.

“If you feel you and your family need to evacuate the area, please do so to a safe area away from the brushfire,” MEMA advises.