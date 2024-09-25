Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 03:30 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 11:53 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate long-period northwest swell (320 to 330 degrees) is expected to gradually downtrend tonight through Friday. A smaller north- northwest swell (330 to 350 degrees) building in Friday night and peaking on Saturday will provide reinforcement for the weekend.

Multiple small south and southwest swells are expected now into early next week. The first, a long period southwest swell will decline overnight. The second, a small short period southwest swell will overlap the first and linger through the weekend. The next long- period south- southwest swell is expected to arrive on Monday and peak late Tuesday or Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

East facing shores will remain small through at least Sunday due to the lack of strong trades upstream of the state. Breezy trade winds and short period easterly surf should return by Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.