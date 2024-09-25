Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current moderate long-period northwest swell (320 to 330 degrees) is expected to gradually downtrend tonight through Friday. A smaller north- northwest swell (330 to 350 degrees) building in Friday night and peaking on Saturday will provide reinforcement for the weekend.
Multiple small south and southwest swells are expected now into early next week. The first, a long period southwest swell will decline overnight. The second, a small short period southwest swell will overlap the first and linger through the weekend. The next long- period south- southwest swell is expected to arrive on Monday and peak late Tuesday or Wednesday.
East facing shores will remain small through at least Sunday due to the lack of strong trades upstream of the state. Breezy trade winds and short period easterly surf should return by Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com