GEN Korean BBQ House to open Saturday in Kahului

A motorist drives by the front of GEN Korean BBQ House recently in Kahului as workers inside prepare the new restaurant for opening. The Maui location of the national restaurant chain opens Saturday at the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center. PC: Brian Perry

GEN Korean BBQ will open its first Maui location on Saturday at the Pu’unene Shopping Center in Kahului, the national restaurant chain known for its “grill at your table” experience announced today.

“One of our top priorities at GEN Korean BBQ is creating unforgettable experiences for our customers,” said David Kim, co-chief executive officer of GEN, in an announcement. “We’ve seen great success at our three other Hawai’i locations, and we believe that to be due in large part to the core DNA of our brand being aligned with the Aloha Spirit that is felt across the Hawaiian Islands. With a continued focus on providing customers with value, unique flavors and above all else, a dining experience that is engaging and fun, we’re incredibly proud to now be open on Maui and look forward to welcoming locals and travelers to our restaurant.”

GEN Restaurant Group Inc. is the owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience.

“The opening of the new Maui location underscores the Company’s strategic expansion goals and ongoing success in the region,” the corporate announcement says.

The announcement notes Maui’s “stunning beaches, unique and spirited culture and fresh dining.”

“However, due to rising national inflation and import costs, travelers and locals are often seeking dining offerings that are centered on value,” it says. “From inception, value has been at GEN’s core and now with a total of four locations in Hawai’i, including the newest in Maui, Hawai’i, GEN Korean BBQ remains a go-to casual, table-service concept where diners can expect flavor and fun all at a competitive price point.”

GEN’s Hawai’i restaurants generate approximately $6 million to $8 million each in annual revenue, according to Kim. The restaurant chain plans to open 10 to 11 new GEN Korean BBQ locations across the country this year.

The company’s long-term objective is to have a total of 75 to 80 locations by the end of 2026. GEN also anticipates further expansion in Hawai’i, with its next target location on the Big Island.

GEN’s Maui location is in the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center at 80 Hoʻokele St., Suite 430. The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Target is the center’s anchor tenant.

For more information and to see other locations, visit www.genkoreanbbq.com.