Maui County celebrates 12th annual Filipino-American History Month flag-raising ceremony

Philippine Flag Raising Ceremony to Kick Off Filipino-American History Month. File PC: file Alfredo Evangelista

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with the County of Maui and the Maui Filipino Community Council, will host the 12th annual Philippine flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. in front of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.

The Hawaii State National Guard Color Guard will raise the Philippine flag alongside the US flag and the Hawaiian State flag at the Kalana O Maui building front lawn. The Philippine flag will be flown throughout the month to honor Maui’s Filipino community, its heritage, plantation roots, and to celebrate the diversity that enriches Maui

This year marks the 12th year of this important tradition, which continues to honor the history, culture, and contributions of Filipino-Americans in Maui. Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. will present a proclamation declaring October as Filipino-American History Month in Maui County. Attendees can enjoy Filipino food after the ceremony.

This event celebrates the contributions of the Filipino community in healthcare, education, agriculture, and more, recognizing their role in shaping Maui’s culture and history.

For more information, contact MauiFilipinocc@gmail.com.