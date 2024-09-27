Baldwin Beach Park reopens after pavilion removed

County Parks and Recreation Department photos of Baldwin Beach Park pavilion removal. PC: County of Maui

Baldwin Beach Park was reopened on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after work to remove the park pavilion was completed. The pavilion was irreparably damaged over time by high surf and rising sea levels, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation

After the department received an emergency Special Management Area permit, work to remove the pavilion began Wednesday, Sept. 25. By Thursday, Sept. 26, the pavilion was removed and area sand was sifted.

SMA permits are required for shoreline work to ensure environmental protection protocols and best practices are used.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding as we address the impacts of climate change on our coastal infrastructure,” said Patrick McCall, Director of the County Department of Parks and Recreation.

County Parks and Recreation Department photos of Baldwin Beach Park pavilion removal. PC: County of Maui