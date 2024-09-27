Maui News

Baldwin Beach Park reopens after pavilion removed

September 27, 2024, 5:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County Parks and Recreation Department photos of Baldwin Beach Park pavilion removal. PC: County of Maui

Baldwin Beach Park was reopened on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after work to remove the park pavilion was completed. The pavilion was irreparably damaged over time by high surf and rising sea levels, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation

After the department received an emergency Special Management Area permit, work to remove the pavilion began Wednesday, Sept. 25. By Thursday, Sept. 26, the pavilion was removed and area sand was sifted. 

SMA permits are required for shoreline work to ensure environmental protection protocols and best practices are used. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding as we address the impacts of climate change on our coastal infrastructure,” said Patrick McCall, Director of the County Department of Parks and Recreation. 

County Parks and Recreation Department photos of Baldwin Beach Park pavilion removal. PC: County of Maui

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments