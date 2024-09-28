American Red Cross awards $1.4M to support long-term recovery following Hawaiʻi wildfires

The American Red Cross has awarded a nearly $1.4 million grant to nonprofits Money Management International (MMI) and its Hawaiʻi-based partners, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (MEO), to support those impacted by the devastating 2023 wildfires.

The grant, which runs to July 2025, will provide comprehensive financial counseling, education, and technical assistance to residents impacted by the Maui wildfires, focusing on promoting long-term financial resilience. It will also increase the capacity of CNHA and MEO to deliver services through MMI’s housing counselor training, additional staffing, and technology enhancements. Additionally, funding will support MMI’s outreach efforts and engagement with Honolulu-based Ward Research to gain local insights.

“MMI is uniquely positioned to deliver our award-winning solutions anywhere in the United States and its territories,” said Michelle Jones, chief external affairs officer at MMI. “We are grateful to the Red Cross for their generous support in helping us reach those impacted by the Hawaiʻi wildfires and assist them in their recovery. Our goal is to provide critical resources that will not only assist with immediate needs but also lay the foundation for long-term economic growth and strength.”

The Red Cross, with support from the American public, has been providing emergency relief and long-term recovery support in response to the wildfires. The partnership with MMI marks a continued effort to aid those in need through financial education and housing counseling, ensuring that survivors have the tools they need to recover and rebuild.

“The Red Cross is committed to supporting communities affected by the devastation of the Hawaiʻi wildfires,” said Amanda Ree, Red Cross Director of Wildfire Long-Term Recovery Programs. “Through this collaboration, we are proud to partner with Money Management International to provide essential financial counseling and education to help wildfire survivors build financial stability and seek long-term sustainable housing solutions. Together, we aim to empower impacted households with the tools and resources they need to work towards a more resilient future.”