Continued nighttime and daytime closures on Kaʻahumanu Ave. for utility work

Kaʻahumanu Ave. traffic control plan. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) between Kāne St. and Lono Ave. will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project from Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises motorists of the ongoing work and asks people to drive with caution in the area.

Nighttime full westbound closure and eastbound lane closures

All westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Ave. between Lono Ave. and Kāne St. will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, with the last closure ending at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4

Highway users heading west on Kaʻahumanu Ave. may detour to Lono Ave. to Kamehameha Ave. and use Kāne St. to connect with Kaʻahumanu Ave. and Kahului Beach Road.

Also closed will be the left-turn pocket and the left through lane in the eastbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Ave. between Kāne St. and Lono Ave.

Daytime lane closures

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Ave. between Kāne St. and Lono Ave. will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., from Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4; the left-turn pocket to Kāne St. will remain open.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users.

More night closures are anticipated in October. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife has been notified of the nighttime work, which is occurring during seabird fallout season Sept. 15 – Dec. 15, when young seabirds leave their nest for the first time and may become disoriented by artificial lighting.