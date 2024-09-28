County announces amended sewer service status for several lots in West Maui

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division announced that it has amended the Sewer Service Status for several lots near Aki St., Kaili Place and Puiki Place in Lahaina. The specified lots have gone from “red,” which indicates a property does not currently have active sewer service, to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active for the property.

DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the updates on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the monthly Lahaina Homeowners Webinar.

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for your home or business is impacted, please visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

DEM anticipates continuing to amend areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in coming weeks and months. For questions regarding sewer status, please call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.