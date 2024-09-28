Deadline for attending Nonprofit Directors annual, awards meeting is Sept. 30

File PC: Abigail Perrin, Executive Director of the Nuestro Futuro Foundation, accepts the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association Community Business Award at the 2023 MNDA Leadership Awards event.

The deadline to sign-up for the Oct. 10 Maui Nonprofit Directors Association annual meeting and awards presentation is only a couple days away on Sept. 30. The event is set for 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Maui Beach Hotel Ballroom.

The Humanitarian, Business and Executive Director of the Year award winners will be announced. In addition, the new MNDA officers will be installed, and candidates for Maui County office are invited to give a short presentation to attendees.

There is no cost for MNPD members and nominees, who can bring one guest. For all other guests, the cost is $50.

Registration and payments can be made by going to the MNPD website at https://www.mauinonprofit.org/, then clicking on the “Events & Training” tab at the top of the page and on the “2024 Annual Meeting & Leadership Awards” link. Options for MNPD members and nominees and nonmembers can be found on the page.

The names of all attendees need to be included in the notes.

For more information, email mauinonprofit@gmail.com.