Department of Liquor Control Office to briefly close Oct. 2, 2024

September 28, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control Office in Kahului will be closed briefly from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, for workshop training. 

Licensees with materials to pick up or drop off during that timeframe are asked to make an appointment by calling the Licensing and Permits Division 808-243-7063 or the Enforcement Division 808-243-7101.

The liquor control office, 110 Ala’ihi St., Room 212, Kahului, will resume normal hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. 

For more information on the brief closure, call the office at 808-243-7753 or email liquor@mauicounty.gov. For general information on the County of Maui Department of Liquor Control, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/667/Liquor-Control

