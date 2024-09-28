Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 29, 2024

September 28, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:26 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:44 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:25 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:16 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Current medium period north-northwest swell should peak tonight then gradually decline on Sunday. This swell should gradually veer towards the north as it declines. A similar or slightly larger, medium period northwest should arrive on Tuesday and peak late Tuesday, then shift directions out of the north on Wednesday as it declines. Several small swells from the north should maintain some small surf along north facing shores during the second half of next week. 


A series of small long-period southwest swell should provide some small but inconsistent waves along south facing shores the next few days. A slightly larger south-southwest swell should fill in next Tuesday and hold through Wednesday then decline through the rest of the work week. A moderate south-southwest is possible next weekend with long-period forerunners filling in next Saturday and likely peaking on Sunday Oct 5th with swell heights of around 3 to 4 ft. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
East shore surf will remain small, although select spots with more northerly exposure could see some of the north swells throughout the upcoming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments