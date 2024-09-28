Maui Surf Forecast for September 29, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:16 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Current medium period north-northwest swell should peak tonight then gradually decline on Sunday. This swell should gradually veer towards the north as it declines. A similar or slightly larger, medium period northwest should arrive on Tuesday and peak late Tuesday, then shift directions out of the north on Wednesday as it declines. Several small swells from the north should maintain some small surf along north facing shores during the second half of next week.
A series of small long-period southwest swell should provide some small but inconsistent waves along south facing shores the next few days. A slightly larger south-southwest swell should fill in next Tuesday and hold through Wednesday then decline through the rest of the work week. A moderate south-southwest is possible next weekend with long-period forerunners filling in next Saturday and likely peaking on Sunday Oct 5th with swell heights of around 3 to 4 ft.
East shore surf will remain small, although select spots with more northerly exposure could see some of the north swells throughout the upcoming week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
