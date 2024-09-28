MEO Teen financial literacy workshop set Oct. 8-9 at Cameron Center

Lianne Peros-Busch discusses credit at the summer Financial Literacy for Teens workshop in July. The Fall Break workshop will be held Oct. 8 and 9 at the J. Walter Cameron Center.

The two-day Financial Literacy for Teens workshop, covering topics such as budgeting, saving and credit, will be held during the Fall Break week on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 8 and 9, at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.

The teen financial literacy workshop is offered at no cost and is put on by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center. The in-person workshop runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on both days in Conference Room 1 of the Cameron Center, 99 Mahalani St.

The workshop, which is offered annually during the fall and summer breaks, has a limit of 18 middle and high school youth due to the move from the usual venue at the MEO classroom.

Topics to be covered include budgeting and saving, basic banking, applying for jobs, obtaining credit and more. MEO Business Development Specialist Lianne Peros-Busch and Jaimie Dukelow of American Savings Bank will be the instructors.

To register for the workshop online, go to www.meoinc.org, click on the “Programs & Services” tab, then “Business Development Center” and “Financial Literacy.” The direct link is https://form.jotform.com/211266480815152.

Registration also can be done over the phone by contacting Peros-Busch at 808-243-4347.

BDC has been offering the popular Financial Literacy for Teens in schools and on Moloka‘i and Lana‘i. BDC Specialist Liliana Napoleon runs the Moloka‘i workshop; Peros-Busch and Simmons are headed to Lana‘i in October.

Peros-Busch and BDC Specialist Teon Simmons presented the curriculum to about 150 students at Maui High School in September and will be going to King Kekaulike High School next year.

The Maui County Office of Economic Development provides funding for the workshops.