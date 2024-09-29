Maui rallies for the 5th annual Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 4

Men’s March against violence. File PC: 2022 County of Maui

The 5th annual Maui Men’s March Against Violence is fast approaching and will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kalana O Maui Building located at 200 South High St. in Wailuku.

This free event invites everyone in the community—public and private sectors alike—to unite in a powerful show of solidarity against domestic violence, abuse, and all forms of violence. Organizers are calling on the Maui community to come together and take a stand, demonstrating a collective commitment to ending violence in homes and neighborhoods.

Participants will gather for registration at 11:30 a.m., and the event will officially begin at 12 p.m. with remarks from local leaders, including a proclamation from Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. The program will feature the presentation of the Distinguished Citizens Award and a community pledge against violence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The march will commence from the Kalana O Maui Building at 12:40 p.m., proceeding through Market St. and returning to the starting point for a closing ceremony. The event will conclude with a candlelight vigil at 1:10 p.m., led by Women Helping Women, in honor of the survivors and victims of violence.

“We are at a critical point in our efforts to combat domestic violence,” said Event Chair Aris Banaag. “This march is more than just a symbolic gesture—it’s a call to action for everyone to step up. We challenge every member of our community—from businesses, schools, families, and public officials—to join us. Your presence matters. Together, we can send a resounding message that violence of any kind has no place in our society. Let’s show that Maui will stand firm and support our most vulnerable.”

Free bentos will be provided to all participants while supplies last, and parking will be available at the Wailuku Garage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This event is brought to the community by key partners, including University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Made in Hope, Maui Family Support Services’ Kane Connections, Women Helping Women, and the County of Maui.

Organizers encourage the entire Maui community—businesses, organizations, and residents—to rise to this challenge and make their voices heard. “Join us in this march to say no to violence and yes to a safe, supportive community for all,” organizers said.

For more information or to confirm participation, email mauimensmarch@gmail.com.