Maui Surf Forecast for September 30, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:34 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:13 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:59 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period north-northwest swell will gradually decline through Monday as it shifts more northerly. A similar, or slightly larger, medium period northwest swell should arrive late Monday night, peak late Tuesday and Tuesday night, then decline as it shifts more northerly Wednesday and Thursday. Several additional small swells from the north should maintain some small surf along north facing shores Friday through next weekend.

A series of small long-period southwest swells should provide some small but inconsistent surf along south facing shores during the next couple days. A slightly larger south-southwest swell should fill in Tuesday, hold through Wednesday, then gradually decline through the rest of the work week. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive on Saturday (October 5) and then hold into early next week, giving another boost to surf along south facing shores.

East shore surf will remain small through most of this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.