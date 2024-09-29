Plexus Worldwide volunteers fill 700 backpacks in effort with Maui Food Bank

Plexus check presentation for Maui Food Bank. Photo Credit: Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, rallied hundreds of its Brand Ambassadors to participate in a volunteer effort with the Maui Food Bank. As Maui County’s primary hunger relief organization, the Maui Food Bank is the only nonprofit that collects, warehouses and distributes large quantities of food to help alleviate hunger across Maui County.

Plexus volunteers filled over 700 backpacks with school supplies for local children as part of the Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies program. This initiative helps combat food insecurity for students and families by providing essential meals during the school year. Currently, one in four children and one in three households in Maui face food insecurity, making this work more critical than ever.

“Our partnership with the Maui Food Bank reflects Plexus’ ongoing commitment to communities in need,” said Alec Clark, Co-Founder and President of Plexus Worldwide. “It’s heartbreaking to know that so many children go to bed hungry. By filling these backpacks, we’re doing more than providing meals – we’re offering hope and stability to the families we serve.”

This initiative is part of Plexus’ broader philanthropic mission to strengthen communities where the company operates. Since last year, the response to the devastating wildfires that scorched thousands of homes and businesses on Maui, Plexus stepped up with donations to meet immediate ongoing needs totaling $30,000 to organizations like the American Red Cross, Feeding America and now the Maui Food Bank to continue to aid in recovery efforts.

“We are proud to continue supporting Maui through our ongoing volunteer efforts and financial contributions, helping families recover and rebuild,” said Elizabeth Woods, Director of Philanthropy at Plexus Worldwide. As a company, we believe in giving back and making a lasting impact where it’s needed most.”