List: Maui lane closures through Oct. 4

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A map of lane closures can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea/Pāpalaua Wayside Park: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Pāpalaua Wayside Park, on Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison St. and Dickenson St., 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

Lahaina (weekend/night work): Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 23.84 and 23.89, in the vicinity of the Kāʻanapali Parkway intersection, on Sunday night, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. to Monday morning, Sept. 30 at 6 a.m., to replace a wooden utility pole. See: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/HCPkGhG6CHCNnEkV/

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: There will be various lane closures on Piʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave. from Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for restriping work which is part of the Piʻilani Highway improvements for the Krausz Downtown Kīhei development. Contractors will be cycling through the different closures based on the work in progress. They are:

Right through lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave.

Left lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave.

Left lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave.

Contractors will also close portions of the county owned Piʻikea Avenue from Monday, Sept. 30 to Tuesday, Oct. 1. More information here.

— Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) —

Kahului (night work): All lanes closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32), in the westbound direction between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Lono Ave. and Kane St., nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, with the closure ending at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More information here.

Kahului (night work): Left turn lane and left through lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Kane St. and Lono Ave., nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next day on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, with the closure ending on 5:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More information here.

Kahului: Left turn pocket and left though lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Kane St. and Lono Ave., on Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More information here.

Kahului: Left turn pocket and left though lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) in the westbound direction, between mile marker 2.1 and 2.2, in the vicinity of Lono Ave. and Kane St., on Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. The left turn pocket to Kane Street will remain open. More information here.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Hāna: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 20 and 21, in the vicinity of West Wailua Iki Stream, from Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula: Roving shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction, between mile marker 7 and 17, in the vicinity of Old Haleakalā Highway to Keokea Place from Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree trimming for HECO.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula: Roving single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile marker 1 and 3, on Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal.

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for road repairs. More information here.