Maui Surf Forecast for October 01, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 5-7 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:45 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:43 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:32 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new medium-period NW swell will build tonight and Tuesday, with peak swell heights near 4 feet late Tuesday. This swell's period and height will diminish as it becomes N Wednesday and Thursday. Small, short-period N swell will likely prevail next weekend, with the potential for a larger long-period NW swell by Monday.

A small long-period SW swell is expected to receive a gradual boost from the SSW beginning tonight and persisting into Wednesday, with peak swell heights near 3 feet. An even larger long-period S swell appears likely to arrive Sunday, and peak near High Surf Advisory levels early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.