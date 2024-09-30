Maui Surf Forecast for October 01, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:14 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new medium-period NW swell will build tonight and Tuesday, with peak swell heights near 4 feet late Tuesday. This swell's period and height will diminish as it becomes N Wednesday and Thursday. Small, short-period N swell will likely prevail next weekend, with the potential for a larger long-period NW swell by Monday.
A small long-period SW swell is expected to receive a gradual boost from the SSW beginning tonight and persisting into Wednesday, with peak swell heights near 3 feet. An even larger long-period S swell appears likely to arrive Sunday, and peak near High Surf Advisory levels early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com