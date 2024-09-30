Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 01, 2024

September 30, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:45 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:43 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:32 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new medium-period NW swell will build tonight and Tuesday, with peak swell heights near 4 feet late Tuesday. This swell's period and height will diminish as it becomes N Wednesday and Thursday. Small, short-period N swell will likely prevail next weekend, with the potential for a larger long-period NW swell by Monday. 


A small long-period SW swell is expected to receive a gradual boost from the SSW beginning tonight and persisting into Wednesday, with peak swell heights near 3 feet. An even larger long-period S swell appears likely to arrive Sunday, and peak near High Surf Advisory levels early next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments