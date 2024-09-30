Farmer Bobby Pahiʻa of Hawaiʻi Taro Farm, LLC. File PC: Ag Fest

Maui Visitors Bureau presents Canoe Crop Corner at Wailuku First Friday, happening from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 4. This can be found on the first floor of the Wailuku Garage located at 30 North Church St. in Wailuku.

The Canoe Crop Corner is a celebration of Maui’s rich agricultural heritage. A local farmer and chef will showcase the flavors of Hawaiʻi’s ancient canoe crop, Kalo—one of the plants brought to the islands by early Polynesian voyagers. This interactive event will feature tastings, a cultural demonstration and engaging storytelling that connects Maui’s food culture to its historical roots.

Highlights Include:

Master Kalo Farmer Bobby Pahia with Hawaiʻi Taro Farm will talk story about the history and cultural significance of kalo.

Chef Henry Tariga with Seascape Restaurant/Maui Ocean Center restaurant will serve free samples of its award-winning kalo poke nachos, topped with island-sourced diced kalo. Additionally, Seascape will sell Beef Wellington served with kalo fries for $21 and Chef Henry Tariga’s popular kalo coconut candy for $8, while supplies last.

Maui Ocean Center Naturalist demonstrating a traditional pounding of kalo (taro) into pa’i’ai. This activity is part of the aquarium’s Hawaiian Culture and Botanical Tour.

The first 50 guests to purchase the featured Kalo Dish will receive a complimentary reusable bento container while supplies last.

This is a rare opportunity to learn about Maui’s agricultural traditions and experience firsthand the tastes and stories behind these vital canoe crops. Organizers say the event promises to be a feast for both the mind and palate. Sponsors include the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Seascape and Maui Ocean Center.