Rope system used to rescue Maui man from cliff in Nāhiku

Hāna Fire Station. Courtesy photo.

A 23-year-old Maui man was rescued after becoming stranded at the bottom of a 25-30 foot cliff in Nāhiku on Saturday night. The mountain rescue incident was reported at 7:34 p.m. on Sept. 28, along the Hāna Highway in East Maui.

Firefighters with Engine 7 responded to the scene and set up a rope system to allow them to access the individual and lift him back up to safety.

No injuries were reported, and the incident concluded at 10:14 p.m.