Maui 5K registration is now open for 2025 

At the start of the 13th annual Maui 5K. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will present the 14th annual Maui 5K from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 2, 2025. Registration is now open, with entry fees set to increase Oct. 13.

Participants have the option to take part in a 5K run through Mā’alaea or walk an alternate mile-long loop. For those who can’t attend, a virtual run or walk is also offered. Proceeds from the event go directly to the community, providing funding for local schools.

“Maui Ocean Center is once again proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Maui 5K,” said Tapani Vuori, the aquarium’s general manager. “Join us to support Maui Nui schools while connecting with the community and getting some exercise.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui 5K co-founders Arlene and Jon Emerson started the race to not only help raise money for schools, but also to get the entire ‘ohana outside and active. “New for 2025, you may now select to run the 5K race timed or untimed,” said Arlene Emerson. “The entry fee is a little less and there are no awards for untimed runners, but you still get all of the same goodies as everyone else.”



Event registration is currently $40 for the timed 5K run (or $35 untimed) and $30 for the 1-mile run/walk (each event has an additional sign-up fee). Runners and walkers can indicate which school they’d like to support on their registration form. Online registration closes Feb. 26, 2025.



Earlier this year, a record number of Maui residents and visitors — about 1,300 — ran and walked in the 13th annual Maui 5K, raising nearly $70,000 for Maui County schools. To become a sponsor or donate to the upcoming race, visit maui5k.org or email maui5kinfo@gmail.com.