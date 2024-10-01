Maui Surf Forecast for October 02, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current medium-period northwest swell will peak this evening then gradually decline and become more more northerly Wednesday night and Thursday. A pair of overlapping small short to medium- period north swells will keep some small surf in place along north facing shores over the weekend. A larger long-period northwest swell could arrive as early as Monday, possibly bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores early next week.
The current long-period south-southwest swell is currently at its peak. It is expected to hold through Wednesday then gradually decline through Thursday. A new long-period south- southwest swell will gradually fill in Saturday night, then peak with swell heights of near 3 feet Sunday and Monday. This swell will give a late season boost to south shore surf, potentially reaching advisory levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com