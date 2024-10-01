Maui Surf Forecast for October 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:00 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:12 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:04 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium-period northwest swell will peak this evening then gradually decline and become more more northerly Wednesday night and Thursday. A pair of overlapping small short to medium- period north swells will keep some small surf in place along north facing shores over the weekend. A larger long-period northwest swell could arrive as early as Monday, possibly bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores early next week.

The current long-period south-southwest swell is currently at its peak. It is expected to hold through Wednesday then gradually decline through Thursday. A new long-period south- southwest swell will gradually fill in Saturday night, then peak with swell heights of near 3 feet Sunday and Monday. This swell will give a late season boost to south shore surf, potentially reaching advisory levels.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.