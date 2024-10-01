Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 02, 2024

October 1, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:00 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:12 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:04 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium-period northwest swell will peak this evening then gradually decline and become more more northerly Wednesday night and Thursday. A pair of overlapping small short to medium- period north swells will keep some small surf in place along north facing shores over the weekend. A larger long-period northwest swell could arrive as early as Monday, possibly bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores early next week. 


The current long-period south-southwest swell is currently at its peak. It is expected to hold through Wednesday then gradually decline through Thursday. A new long-period south- southwest swell will gradually fill in Saturday night, then peak with swell heights of near 3 feet Sunday and Monday. This swell will give a late season boost to south shore surf, potentially reaching advisory levels. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments