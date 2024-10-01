Puʻunēnē Ave. improvements subject of public meeting, Oct. 10



























The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to update the community of temporary construction activities and discuss the schedule of proposed improvements to Puʻunēnē Ave. (Route 3500) between Wākea Ave. and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Pomaikaʻi Elementary School Cafeteria, located at 4650 S. Kamehameha Ave. in Kahului.

The project, to widen Puʻunēnē Ave. from two to four lanes between Wākea Ave. and Kūihelani Highway, is expected to begin in January 2025. Multimodal and safety improvements planned as part of this project include: a contiguous paved shoulder, new sidewalks on both sides of Puʻunēnē Ave., a landscaped median between Puʻukani St. and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, two noise walls, enhanced street lighting, new signage and updated drainage and storm water management. Construction of these improvements is expected to run through Spring 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services, (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office (808-587-2160 or DOTPAO@hawaii.gov) prior to the meeting date.