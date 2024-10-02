It’s time to ‘Empty the Shelters’; reduced adoption rates run through Oct. 15

Cookie, a female dog, is one of many foster dogs up for adoption. PC: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s nationwide “Empty The Shelters” event from Oct. 1-15. This reduced adoption-rate event seeks to address a severe capacity crisis at the shelter.

“We are currently caring for more than 140 dogs, with more than 70 in the shelter and only 40 kennels,” Maui Humane Society (MHS) reported in its newsletter. “We have ZERO kennels available for incoming dogs.”

PC: Maui Humane Society

As the only open-intake shelter on island, MHS must remain open for sick, injured, abused and surrendered animals. However, it has already exhausted all of its foster families and shelter capacity and desperately needs help from the community to adopt displaced pets.

Thanks to the generosity of BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell, dogs and cats 6 months and older have waived adoption fees, small animals (rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles) have waived adoption fees and kittens under 6 months have an adoption fee of just $50.

*County and licensing fees of $19 are required for dogs.

The humane society has more than 200 pets available for adoption on any given day, including puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, and guinea pigs. They get new pets every day. To adopt, MHS says to do the following:

Browse adoptable pets below or visit its shelter. If you’d like to meet a pet with a blue “Foster Home” banner, email adoptions@mauihumanesociety.org to ensure the animal will be at the shelter for your visit, as they are currently staying in a foster home. Visit the shelter for a meet and greet. Complete the adoption process with an adoption counselor and take your new best friend home.

Learn more about the adoption process, adoption fees, off-island adoptions, and more here. Email adoptions@mauihumanesociety.org with any additional questions about adoptable pets.

In addition to viewing adoptable pets at Maui Humane Society, view pets in the community who need to be rehomed here. These pets are being rehomed directly by their families and are not available for adoption at Maui Humane Society.