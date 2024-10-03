Maui News
AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices remain steady
The AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch reports that gas prices remain steady in most cities across the state. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.60, which is 28 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.19, which is three cents less than last week.
- In Kahului, the average price is $4.66, which is the same as last week and 17 cents lower than a year ago.
- Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.23, the same as last week and 11 cents lower than a year ago.
- In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.47, the same as last week and 31 cents lower than last year.
- The Hilo average gas price is $4.79, which is two cents higher than last week and 24 cents lower than a year ago.
“Gas prices are remaining steady, though there are slight fluctuations in some areas,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.
Prices as of 9 a.m., Oct. 3, 2024 are posted below:
