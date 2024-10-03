Kīhei Charter School joins national education movement to ban cell phones in the classroom

A high school student uses a special magnet to unlock the Yondr pouch in his hand and retrieve his cell phone from the pouch at the end of the school day. PC: Kīhei Charter School file photo

Kīhei Charter School has moved to adopt a policy this school year that aligns with new more restrictive rules governing student cell phone use at school and in the classroom. The move to ban and regulate cell phone on-campus use has received nearly universal support from teachers at the charter school.

Currently, 13 states authorize school districts to ban cell phones with more considering similar legislation. Legislation at the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives did not pass this year but is expected to be reintroduced in the coming session.

Megan Terry, an 11th and 12th grade Humanities charter school facilitator said, “We’ve tried other systems in the past to prevent students from being distracted by their phones, but nothing has been as effective. By truly embracing a phone-free school life, students are more engaged with the learning and more present for their teachers and each other. It’s wonderful to see them building up their social skills without their phones during lunch and throughout the day as well.”

Michel Stubbs, Head of School said, “We have implemented this new cell phone policy to ensure that our students can have the best possible learning and social experience while at school, free from the distractions and potential negative impacts that come with constant cell phone access.”

NBC News reports there is clear research showing the detriments of smartphones, particularly to adolescents. The phones and their addictive social media platforms have been tied to poor sleep, cyberbullying and unhealthy body esteem in young people. A 2023 study by technology and media research group Common Sense Media found that adolescents are overwhelmed with notifications from their smartphones — receiving a median of 237 alerts daily, with about a quarter arriving during the school day.

The Kīhei Charter School has a cell phone policy for middle and high school students. If a middle school student chooses to bring a device to school, he/she will place it in a class locker during their first period. The students then return to their first period teacher to retrieve their phones at the end of the school day.

High school students may not use their cell phones (or any other handheld technology) at any time in classrooms, hallways, or restrooms unless directed to do so by a staff member. Each high school student is given a locking pouch for the school year. There are unlocking stations out at the end of each school day.

The pouches are called Yondr pouches and are magnetically sealed fabric pouches to lock up phones or other devices. The pouches, colored gray and green, are reusable and only slightly bigger than a smartphone. They lock and unlock with the touch of a specialized magnet, making them harder to open than a fabric fastener, and they’ve become ubiquitous in a growing number of schools nationwide.

School administrators say national studies have consistently shown positive effects of the pouches including:

Reduced Distractions: Cellphones can be addictive and disrupt focus, hindering learning and engagement in the classroom. Without the distraction of cellphones, students are more likely to pay attention in class, leading to improved understanding and retention of material.

Social media feeds often portray unrealistic ideals, leading to self-esteem issues and social pressure among students. Increased Social Interaction: Removing the dependence on digital communication encourages face-to-face interaction and fosters stronger relationships between students and teachers.

More information on Kīhei Charter School is available online at kiheicharter.org.