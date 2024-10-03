Opening of residential areas off Lahainaluna Road set for Friday, Oct. 4. Zone openings will provide clear access for residents. Map courtesy County of Maui.

With residential debris removal 100% complete, opening of residential areas off Lahainaluna Road is set for Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 a.m. This is Phase 4 of the Maui Emergency Management Agency zone reopening plan and marks one of the final large residential zones to be reopened.

The opening includes zones 8C, 9C, 9D, 9E, 9F, 9G, 9H, 9I, 9J, 9M, 10D, 10E and 10F, according to MEMA. Opening the zones will allow clear access for residents. As these zones reopen, security checkpoints will be reallocated to other areas in the Lahaina Impact Zone. “Local Traffic Only” signs will be installed.

Out of an abundance of caution, while structural evaluations are ongoing, a 150-foot fall zone has been established in all directions surrounding the Pioneer Mill Smokestack (circled in yellow on the attached map). As a result, portions of Lahainaluna Road and Mill Street will be barricaded, restricting access through those points. A security checkpoint will be relocated to Lahainaluna and Kuhua streets to monitor the fall zone and assist with opening the barricades if evacuation is necessary.

For information about zones 8C, 9C, 9D, 9E, 9F, 9G, 9H, 9I, 9J, 9M, 10D, 10E and 10F, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/reentry.