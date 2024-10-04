Kahului man reported missing, last seen Oct. 2

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Joseph “Keo” Vianelli, 33, of Kahului.

Vianelli was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, by an acquaintance after he failed to return home to his residence in Kahului. Vianelli was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Police say Vianelli works in Lahaina and is known to frequent the Lahaina area. He left his residence without his vehicle and calls to his cell phone are unanswered, according to police.

Vianelli is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 340 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige-colored Hurley t-shirt, unknown-colored surf shorts, black slippers, and possibly a black colored hat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vianelli is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, call 911 and refer to MPD report number 24-028942.