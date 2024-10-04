Crime Statistics

Maui man pleads guilty to illegally possessing explosive device and powders

By Wendy Osher
 October 4, 2024, 5:42 AM HST
PC: Maui Police Department

A Maui man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday in connection with an explosive device found in July near Kahului Elementary School.

The United States Attorney’s Office made the announcement saying Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, of Kahului, entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to possessing explosive powders as a convicted felon and possessing an unregistered destructive device.

The charges stem from the discovery of the device on July 23, 2024 at the intersection of Lono Ave. and Hina Ave. According to court documents and information presented in court, Dumaran admitted that he attempted to detonate a homemade firework.

As a convicted felon, Dumaran was prohibited from possessing explosives. According to information provided by the Department of Justice, the firework contained black powder (gunpowder) and flash powder.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation later searched Dumaran’s residence and discovered an improvised hand grenade, according to department reports. Dumaran admitted he crafted and possessed that grenade for use as a defensive weapon capable of causing destruction and death, according to a news release issued by United States Attorney Clare E. Connors.

The device, found in Kahului, was rendered safe by Maui police. Dumaran is not charged in connection with improvised explosive devices recovered on Aug. 7, 2024, in Kula, Maui or the Aug. 8, 2024 explosion in Pukalani, Maui.

Dumaran is not charged with improvised explosive devices recovered on Aug. 7, 2024, near Kaʻamana St. in Kula, Maui or the Aug. 8, 2024 explosion that damaged a car traveling along the Old Haleakalā Highway in Pukalani, Maui. Jess Kiesel Lee, age 43, of Kula, was named in a criminal complaint for his alleged connection to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found in the Kula. No-one has been charged for the Pukalani incident to date.

Sentencing for Dumaran is set for Feb. 2, 2025, before United States District Judge Jill A. Otake.

The case was investigated by the FBI and MPD. Assistant US Attorneys Jonathan D. Slack and Wayne A. Myers are prosecuting the case.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
